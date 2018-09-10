10 Sep 2018

Rains continue to lash parts of Rajastha, Uttar Pradesh

Report
from Government of India
Published on 10 Sep 2018 View Original

In Rajasthan's Baran torrential rains led to severe water-logging problems.

Baran is receiving heavy rainfall for the past two days leading to rise in water-level in all the rivers. Most of the small localities have been submerged in the water.

All the dams and reservoirs are overflowing with water. An alert has been issued in the lower region of the Lhasa dam three of whose gates have been opened.

The bridges built on the Kali Sindh and Parvati rivers have been swept away by the strong currents, stalling commutation. People can be seen risking their lives to cross the river. In Uttar Pradesh.

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at isolated places across the state in the last 24 hours.

According to the meteorological department, rainfall occurred at Bhinga, Varanasi, Kannauj, Meerut, Aligarh, Mathura and Baghpat.

Some places reported thundershowers as well.

The meteorological department said rain or thundershower is likely at many places over eastern Uttar Pradesh on September 11 and September 12.

Flood threat loomed large over Patna district after the Madhya Pradesh government released 3.55 lakh cusecs of water from Bansagar dam in Sone river that would increase the Ganga water level which is already flowing above the danger mark in Patna.

In Madhya Pradesh's Satna, 70 people who had gone to attend a funeral ceremony, found themselves stuck amid strong water currents.

