Rain lashes parts of India; MeT Deptt issues warning for some places

With the onset of Monsoon, many states are witnessing heavy rainfall which is affecting normal life. There is a possibility of more showers in coming days in 14 states including Goa, Karnataka, Gujarat, West Bengal and Bihar apart from northern India.

Major impact of monsoon can be seen in the Himalayan region. Mansarovar and Amarnath yatra have been badly affected and life has been thrown our of gear in HP and Uttarakhand.

During Amarnath Yatra, five people have lost their lives due to landslide on the Baltal route whereas 3 are injured. The deceased include 4 men and 1 woman. Four different places in Baltal witnessed incidents of landslide due to heavy rains.

In Uttarakhand, warning has been issued for light to medium rain. There are reports of rain in Almora, Pithoragarh, Munsyari and other areas too.

Intermittent rain may have provided the much needed respite from scorching heat but has mounted problems for common man.

In Garhwal, due to heavy rain and landslide. Traffic has been disrupted at Gangotri marg and Yamunotri marg. In Dehradun, life has been disrupted owing to heavy rain.

In Himachal Pradesh, most of the areas are witnessing light to heavy rain since past 24 hours. Maximum rainfall has been registered in Kangra. Minimum and maximum temperature has dropped in Kangra in last 24 hours. 47 mm rainfall has been registered.

In Jalpaiguri, West Bengal 10,000 families have been affected due to heavy rain.

According to Met Deptt, warning for excess rain has been issued for next 24 hours for Goa and Konkan region and during the same time coastal and southern areas in Karnataka, Gujarat, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and some areas in north east warning has been issued for heavy rain.

Met deptt has not ruled out the possibility of heavy rain due to active monsoon, till the 6th of July.