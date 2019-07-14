Rain, flood, landslides hit normal life in Assam, Bihar, West Bengal

Seven people killed, over 14 lakh affected as flood situation worsens across 25 districts in Assam. Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured Chief Minister of Assam all help from the Centre and asks to ensure all-out efforts to provide relief to the flood-affected people. Heavy rains and flood-like situation disrupt normal life in many parts of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and North Bengal.

FLOOD SITUATION WORSENS IN ASSAM

The flood situation in Assam remains unchanged and new areas have been inundated. More than 14 lakh people have been affected by the recent wave of floods in 25 districts. Several rivers are in spate due to incessant rains.

NDRF teams have been deployed in flood affected areas for search and rescue operations. Presently, 68 Relief Camps are operational with over twenty thousand people taking shelter.

Food items and drinking water are being distributed among the affected people in the state.

Meanwhile, six persons lost their lives in the current wave of flood and landslide.

LUMDING-SILCHAR TRAIN SERVICES AFFECTED

Train services between Lumding and Silchar have been affected due to landslide in the Dima Hasao district.

The Train service will remain cancelled till the 16th. Long distance trains from Agartala and trains from Silchar will be affected.

HOME MINISTER AMIT SHAH SPEAKS TO ASSAM CM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Assam CM over phone Saturday morning. CM Apprised him of the prevailing flood situation in Assam and measures taken by the state govt. Amit Shah assured him of all possible support from the Centre to deal with the situation.

HEAVY RAIN, LANDSLIDES HIT NORMAL LIFE IN NORTH BENGAL

Incessant rains over the past three days have jeopardized normal life in north Bengal, creating a flood-like situation in the low-lying areas and triggering landslides in the Hills. Conditions are likely to worsen in the region with the Met department forecasting heavy to very heavy rain till Sunday in the five districts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal -Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar and Alipurduar.

Heavy precipitation has also been predicted in north Dinajpur, south Dinajpur and Malda areas till Monday morning.

Due to landslides triggered by continuous rainfall, Sikkim and Dooars region of north Bengal have been cut off from Siliguri.

NORTH BIHAR: RIVERS FLOWING ABOVE DANGER MARK

In Bihar, connectivity of several villages with block and district headquarters has snapped due to flood waters and damage to roads. The Disaster Management Department has declared 26 blocks in six districts, flood affected. Damage to roads, rail tracks, electricity lines and buildings has been widely reported from several places. East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Kishanganj, Araria and Sheohar districts are the worst affected.

Intermittent rain has affected normal life in various parts of Uttar Pradesh. House collapses, snapping of electricity wires, uprooting of poles and trees, and water logging has been reported from several locations. The Eastern part of the state is the worst hit by torrential rains.

CM NITISH KUMAR REVIEWS SITUATION

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday reviewed the situation of flood and rainfall in the state.

He directed officials of Water resource and Disaster management department keep watch on water level of rivers, discharge from barrage and condition of embankments round the clock to respond to any kind of emergency.

Met department has issued red warning for heavy rainfall in these districts for next two days.