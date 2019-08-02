Rain disrupts normal life in MP, Gujarat

Moderate to heavy rain continued to lash various parts of Gujarat today. Vadodara, Surat, Bharuch in South Gujarat have received more than 16 inches of rain during the last 24 hours.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held a high-level review meeting in Gandhinagar last evening and sent two IAS officers to Vadodara to monitor relief work.

As per reports that incessant downpour since Wednesday morning flooded major parts of Vadodara. Vishwamitri River passing through the city is also on spate.

In Madhya Pradesh, widespread rainfall has thrown life out of gear in many parts of the State. The highest rainfall was recorded in Bhopal and the lowest in Sidhi district.

In Jammu & Kashmir, authorities have decided to suspend Amarnath Yatra till Sunday in view of bad weather along Jammu-Srinagar highway and the Yatra tracks.

Met Department has predicted heavy rain for the next few days all over Jammu and Kashmir, which may cause landslides, particularly in the stretch between Ramban and Banihal.