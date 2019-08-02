02 Aug 2019

Rain disrupts normal life in MP, Gujarat

Report
from Government of India
Published on 02 Aug 2019 View Original

Moderate to heavy rain continued to lash various parts of Gujarat today. Vadodara, Surat, Bharuch in South Gujarat have received more than 16 inches of rain during the last 24 hours.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held a high-level review meeting in Gandhinagar last evening and sent two IAS officers to Vadodara to monitor relief work.

As per reports that incessant downpour since Wednesday morning flooded major parts of Vadodara. Vishwamitri River passing through the city is also on spate.

In Madhya Pradesh, widespread rainfall has thrown life out of gear in many parts of the State. The highest rainfall was recorded in Bhopal and the lowest in Sidhi district.

In Jammu & Kashmir, authorities have decided to suspend Amarnath Yatra till Sunday in view of bad weather along Jammu-Srinagar highway and the Yatra tracks.

Met Department has predicted heavy rain for the next few days all over Jammu and Kashmir, which may cause landslides, particularly in the stretch between Ramban and Banihal.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.