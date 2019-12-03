Rain batters in several parts of South India

Rains wreaks havoc in several parts of South India, claim 27 lives in Tamil Nadu including 17 in a wall collapse incident; CM takes stock of situation; Met department predicts moderate to heavy downpour in next 48 hours.

Several parts of Tamil Nadu battled heavy rains for the third day on Monday, leading to flood like situation. Chennai, Coimbatore, neighbouring Pudducherry as well as Bengaluru are badly affected.

So far at least 25 rain related deaths have been reported in Tamil Nadu. Out of this, 17 people, including ten women, were killed when a wall collapsed on a row of houses in Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy has announced an ex gratia of four lakh rupees to the family of those deceased in the incident.

Several places in Cuddalore, Nagapattinam and Thoothukkudi districts have been waterlogged due to the heavy rain. In Cuddalore, around 5000 houses in low lying areas of the coastal town have been inundated. About 500 people have been forced to leave their home due to the situations. The heavy rain have also left several suburban areas of Chennai water logged including Sholinganallur, Pallavaram, Tambaram, Selaiyur and Koratur.

Chief Minister took a review of the heavy rain situation in the state with senior Ministers of the Cabinet earlier and he has asked the District Administrations of the rain affected districts to immediately release the insurance amount for the farmers whose agricultural lands are flooded.

The Regional Met Department has predicted moderate to heavy rains for another two days. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea at Cape Comorin, Gulf of Mannar and Lakshadweep areas.

Meanwhile, a flood alert have been issued to people living on the banks of river Bhavani in western Tamil Nadu as a dam built across it has surplussed in the wake of rains in catchment areas. The water level in the Lower Bhavani Project reservoir reached its maximum of 105 feet and the storage crossed 32 tmc feet against maximum of 32.8 tmc ft.