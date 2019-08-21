Rain and floods wreak havoc in North India

Northern part of the country continues to reel under heavy rain and flood. In Uttarakhand, death toll in Mori subdivision of Uttarkashi district has risen to 12 whereas 5 people are missing.

After visiting the disaster affected areas, Secretary, Disaster Management, Amit Negi told media in Dehradun that rainfall has caused a loss of around 100 crore rupees in the state till now. Rescue and relief opration is in full swing in affected areas .A rehabilitation Center have been setup at Parajit where the administration is providing shelter to nearly 350 villagers with medical help and food facilities .Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will visit the affected areas today .Earlier he met to Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi Yesterday and appraised him about the natural calamity in Uttarkashi.

Meanwhile, in Himachal Pradesh, death toll has risen to 25 after one more death was reported from Chamba district due to heavy rain. Chamba , Kullu, Shimla , Sirmaur and Solan districts are the worst hit. More than 800 roads are closed and hundreds of vehicles are stranded in Lahaul Spiti due to unexpected snowfall which triggered landslides.

In Uttar Pradesh, many rivers are swollen and danger of flood is looming large in the catchment areas of rivers. The district administrations have issued and people in catchment are going to safer places.

According to the reports of Central water Commission, river Ganga is flowing over danger mark at Kachhla Bridge in Badayun and at Naraura in Bulandshahar and in Balia district it is near to the red mark. Sharda River at Palia kala in Lakhimpur khiri and Ghagra at Alginbridge in Barabanki have crossed red level.

The water of Ghagra river is below the red mark at Ayodhya and Turtipar of Balia. The Chambal is also near red level in Agra and Etawah districts but in receding trends. The river Yamuna is flowing near danger mark in Auriya and Jalaun and Hamirpur districts. The weather department has made forecast of rain very likely at many places over the state during two three days. After release of lacks of cusecs water from Hathinikund barrage, the river yamuna has started swelling in Shamli and other districts. Thousand acres agricultural land and crops have been innundated. The river is swiftly eroding its banks and embarkments. The Shamli district administration has ed people in catchment areas and keen civil on situation is underway. Yamuna has crossed danger level in Jalaun district and more than one dozens villages have cut their road connect to the district headquarters and people are using boats.

In Delhi, Yamuna breached danger mark last evening, flooding a portion of the Nigambodh Ghat in the eastern part of the national capital. More than 10,000 people living in low-lying areas along the Yamuna were evacuated by government agencies. In Punjab, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced 100 Crore rupees for emergency relief for flood-hit people. He said a special survey of agricultural land will be conducted to asses damage to ensure compensation for affected farmers.

The Maharashtra government also announced a slew of relief measures for people affected by the recent floods in the state. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, a committee will ascertain causes for the floods and suggest measures to avoid their recurrence.