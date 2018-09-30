30 Sep 2018

QRCS, IRCS, IFRC sign MoU for Kerala Flood Recovery

Report
from Qatar Red Crescent Society
Published on 30 Sep 2018
preview
Download PDF (766.3 KB)

Partnership to support mid- and long-term recovery plan in worst affected districts

September 30th, 2018 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS), Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), and the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) have signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support the flood-affected communities in Kerala.

The MoU was formally endorsed at the IRCS NHQ between Dr. R. K. Vats, Secretary-General of IRCS, Noora Rashid Al-Dosari, General Director of Relief and International Development, QRCS, and Leon Prop, Head of Country Cluster Support Team for India, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and the Maldives, IFRC.

The recent Kerala floods are one of the worst disasters that the state has faced in close to a hundred years. The Red Cross Movement has been responding from the very first hours of the disasters, starting with the state and district branch, national headquarters, other state branches and National Societies in other countries.

"We reached out to IRCS with an offer of support and expressed a desire to partner in the recovery plan developed based on the needs visible on the ground. The MoU is an endorsement of our commitment to support the people of Kerala as they start rebuilding their lives," said Ms. Al-Dosari.

"This MoU embodies the spirit of cooperation and common principles of humanitarian response that bring the International Red Cross Red Crescent Movement together in times of crisis and need. The partnership will enable IRCS and Kerala State branch to implement the mid- and long-term recovery plans, including sharing resources and technical expertise," said Dr. Vats.

"The MoU will promote effective partnership and close cooperation and leverage strengths that each has. Detailed individual plans will be agreed upon as well-based baseline data and response and recovery plans that have been developed," added Mr. Prop.

