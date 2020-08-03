Psychosocial Support for People Testing Positive for COVID-19

The World Health Organization has expressed its concern over the impact of the global pandemic on the mental health and psycho-social concerns of people. It is speculated that safety measures like self-isolation and quarantine have affected usual activities, routines and livelihood of people that may lead to increased loneliness, anxiety, depression, insomnia, harmful alcohol or drug use, and selfharm or suicidal behavior (World Health Organization, 2020). The lockdowns around the world have also led to an increase in domestic violence cases as victims of violence are restricted to stay in the same place as their perpetrators, with no escape. Stigma and discrimination against person(s) who have tested positive for COVID-19 is another major source of distress for them, in addition to the already existing physical and mental health issues. A recent survey by the Indian Psychiatric Society indicated a twenty percent increase in mental illnesses in the country since the coronavirus outbreak. It is understandable that at times like this, people may be feeling afraid, worried and overwhelmed with the constantly changing alerts and media coverage regarding the spread of the virus. Psychosocial interventions are therefore important, to keep the population informed and assist them in following mental health tips and strategies to look after themselves as well as others in the community.

Psychosocial interventions refer to strategies that target excessive, uncontrollable stress, concern and persistent excessive arousal. Mental health professionals like psychologists, psychiatrists and psychiatric social workers help the patients and larger community understand the potential impact of the virus and help patients, societies and families deal with the potential threat on physical and mental health. Psychological assistance services, including telephone, internet and application-based counseling or intervention, have been widely deployed by local and national mental health institutions in a response to the COVID-19 outbreak as the availability of transparent appropriate, and timely information is vital for the emotional restraint of family members and for keeping the general population calm.

In keeping with the this need, NDMA initiated a helpline for people testing positive for COVID-19 whereby psychosocial support is being provided to the latter in the form of remote counseling. Being isolated and quarantined, the COVID-19 patients face a myriad range of anxieties and worries pertaining to their own health including uncertainty of recovery, co-morbidity, health and welfare of their near and dear ones, financial security etc. which lead to feelings of loneliness, hopelessness and frustration. NDMA has enlisted volunteer counselors and engaged them to counsel the patients through telephone.

The objective of the intervention is to offer basic psychosocial support to people who have tested positive for COVID-19, through telephonic counseling / ‘compassionate talking’ by qualified and experienced counselors. Such compassionate talking or counseling entails specific components of Psychosocial First Aid (PFA) such as: listening non-judgmentally; giving re-assurance and general information; and encouraging self-help and other support strategies.

Being conducted from a remote place, such counseling does not entail any psychological assessment or treatment. It is not intended to fulfill the objectives of conventional psycho-social counseling such as: providing practical assistance for meeting immediate needs; helping establish social supports; and providing linkages with referral services.

This intervention is unique and is one of its kind in the country as it is a kind of a ‘reverse’ helpline whereby people testing positive for Covid 19 do not call up the helpline but are instead called up for checking on their psychosocial state and providing some relief in the form of counseling. Most of the times people testing positive are relieved to get such a call where the caller promises to hear out their problems and thought processes and keep everything confidential. In cases where the person requests for call back or exhibits need of further counseling, the same is arranged by NDMA.

The volunteers for this counseling service have been selected after a thorough screening process which included checking for appropriate qualification and experience. These volunteers are mainly Psychiatrists, Clinical Psychologists,

Counselors, Psychiatric Social Workers. They are conducting the counseling from remote places in different parts of the country. Apart from English and Hindi, these counselors speak a variety of regional languages, which enables them to communicate effectively with the beneficiaries.

The counselors were provided necessary guidance on operational procedures, ethics and mental health advisories issued by NDMA as well as the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, which would need to be strictly adhered to while carrying out the service. On completion of the service a certificate of appreciation is provided to them.

The counseling is being conducted through a specially designed mobile application which is installed in the counselor’s mobile phones. This mobile App ensures that neither the patient’s number is visible to the counsellor nor the counsellor’s number is visible to the patient. NDMA collects data of people testing positive for COVID-19 in India and feeds it into the application installed in the counselor’s phone. When the counselor calls up a COVID-19 positive person from the app, the app only reveals the basic information required for counselling of the person. It does not reveal the phone number to the counselor. This ensures confidentiality of the details of the patients as well as the counselors.

These counselors offer psychosocial support to the patients in the form of COVID-19 education and bereavement counseling as well as enabling catharsis and inspiring hope. The various types of issues which the COVID-19 people vent out to the counselors include:

• Confusion regarding prescribed duration for isolation/quarantine

• Concern about testing

• Concern about lack of knowledge about test report result

• Concerns about own health, welfare of family

• Anger regarding quarantine

• Worries pertaining to what the future holds

• Worries about stigma and discrimination that family may face

• Stress of family members due to high risk age of patient

• Feelings of loneliness stemming from separation from near and dear ones

• Worries pertaining to family members not admitted in hospital

• Frontline health workers not getting to meet family

• Lack of contact with family due to phone connectivity issues