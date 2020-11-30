A Primer on Rapid Visual Screening (RVS): Consolidating Earthquake Safety Assessment Efforts in India (October 2020)

Executive Summary

The Disaster Management Act, 2005 seeks a paradigm shift from the hitherto Relief– centric approach to a Mitigation– and Preparedness–centric approach with continued focus on Response, which is proactive, holistic and integrated. In keeping with this Act, NDMA took steps to initiate actions that are not only significant and far-reaching, but also holistic and integrated. One of the actions identified was to assess earthquake risk of the existing built environment. It was noticed that a clear understanding is required on the various methods of earthquake risk assessment currently practiced. Buildings were in focus to begin with. Since the total number of buildings is well over 30.5 Crores, preliminary screening is required. It was noticed that to undertake this, a number of methods were available for this screening. Thus, NDMA charged IIIT Hyderabad with the task of hosting a meeting of those working in the subject of earthquake safety assessment and deliberate on these available methods of preliminary screening and providing a road map. It was required to prepare A Primer on Rapid Visual Screening (RVS) – Consolidating Earthquake Safety Assessment Efforts in India.