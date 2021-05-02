Press Release on Covid-19 Second Wave Response 2021

About SEEDS

SEEDS (Sustainable Environment and Ecological Development Society) is a not-for-profit organisation that enables community resilience through practical solutions in the areas of disaster readiness, response and rehabilitation. Since 1994, the organisation has worked extensively on every major disaster in the Indian subcontinent merging innovative technology with traditional wisdom. It has reached out to families affected by disasters and climate stresses; strengthened and rebuilt schools and homes; and has invariably put its faith in skill-building, planning and communications to foster long- term resilience. SEEDS is also India’s first agency to be verified on the parameters of the global Core Humanitarian Standards (CHS) – an international certification system for quality and accountability in humanitarian response. The organisation has been awarded with the most prestigious annual Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar 2021 by the Government of India acknowledging the invaluable contribution and selfless service rendered by individuals and organisations in India in the field of Disaster Management. SEEDS completed 27 years of outstanding service to humanity in January 2021. It continues to empower the most vulnerable across Asia to build a better future. For more information, visit www.seedsindia.org

Our COVID-19 Relief Work

With the commitment to its vision of reaching out and supporting the most underprivileged and vulnerable people – who comprise the bottom 1% and are disproportionately impacted by this crisis, SEEDS started its response activities in March, 2020 with the announcement of the lockdown. Our support spread across to affected communities in the states of Bihar, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal reaching out to over 470,000 people in all. Some of the communities we have covered through our efforts include children in orphanages, transgenders, daily wage earners, women-headed households, commercial sex workers, people with disabilities, and tribal communities.

Our activities in 2020 included:

Meal kits for families consisting of a combination of wheat flour, rice, oil, salt and pulses. Distributed over a total of 9.4 million meals Hygiene kit for a family with a month’s supply consisting of with soap bar, liquid soap, detergent, utensil washing soap, sanitary pads, disinfectant liquid and towel. Distributed over 24,000 hygiene kits PPE for healthcare and frontline workers in collaboration with the state and district administration. We arranged for more than 11,000 PPE Kits Our recovery work continues with financial support to small businesses and daily wage workers who were adversely affected by the lockdown.

Our ongoing work in the Second wave

Our work to continuing challenge of Covid19 commenced in March 2021 with the announcement of vaccination by the Government of India. Currently, we are following a four-pronged strategy to mitigate the devastating impact of second wave: Augmenting critical supplies to Government Covid Hospitals, stepping up vaccination drive, Establish Covid Care Centres and Extend support services with set up of helpline to aid affected communities, facilitating supply of critical needs such as oxygen, provision of medical services through virtual platforms.

Additionally, we are continuing efforts to promote awareness on Covid Appropriate Behaviour

Augmenting critical supplies

State Governments and have requested SEEDS to augment supplies in their Covid Hospitals in Delhi NCR (Gurugram, Noida) and Uttarakhand. Requirements in other States is being assessed. SEEDS is procuring bulk supplies directly from local and international vendors. A panel of eminent experts whets all procurements to ensure they meet quality standards.

Detailed list of equipment being procured is available on request.

Vaccination Drive

Since, March 2021 we have been actively involved in a proactive, mass vaccine campaign along with local governments. Community volunteers have been mobilised to reach out to the segments of population without access to smartphone or internet or have been unable to reach vaccination venues due to limited means. Our initial drive in Delhi has been greatly appreciated by the Delhi Government.

The Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) system, along with a customised digital dashboard, is being used to track enlisted beneficiaries for the vaccination and coronavirus vaccines on a real- time basis.

National Toll-free Helpline Number- matching people’s needs

Currently, there is a lot of pressure on patients and their family members to arrange for critical needs such as oxygen, plasma, and medicines themselves using various means available to them. SEEDS is ready to launch a national toll-free helpline to support citizens in meeting their needs with one-on- one support. Our teams are already preparing a database of verified suppliers and medical practitioners available to provide services.

The helpline number will cater to linking individuals to following services:

Support services - Oxygen, Plasma, Hospital Beds, Medicines

Psycho- social care

Covid Home Care/ Home Hospitalization

Linking patients to doctors online/ on call- Allopathy, Ayurveda, Homeopathy etc.

Covid Care Centres

Considering high caseloads in Covid hospitals, SEEDS is working with State Government to set up basic COVID care centres/isolation centres as a decentralised solution across various geographies involving local communities.

Each care centre will have a minimum of 20 beds and will be set up at a public space provided by the community. The space could be either a community hall or panchayat bhavan or school buildings or even empty houses in the vicinity of the community.

All care centres will follow guidelines of the State Government and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). Centres will have all beds, oxygen cylinders (if allowed by the administration and depending upon availability), consumables, medical staff, provision of meals, and ambulance for emergency. We expect the need for such centres for at least 6 weeks beginning April 2021.

Targeted States

Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh

Soliciting support

All donations are welcome:

Rs. 500 will support cost of mobilising support for vaccination for one individual. The cost covers ground mobilisation cost.

Rs. 1000 will contribute for setting up and running national helpline and support services. Rs. 5000 will contribute for buying critical equipment required by Covid hospitals Rs. 10,000 will contribute for setting up and running Covid Care centres.

For donations under Corporate Social Responsibility, please contact the undersigned with preferred location and type of support: ￼

Sidarth Sharma

Email: ssharma@seedsindia.org

Phone Number: +91 9136001392