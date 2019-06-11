11 Jun 2019

Prakasam SP introduces innovative programme to prevent farmers' suicides

Report
from Times of India
Published on 10 Jun 2019 View Original

VIJAYAWADA: With a motive to prevent farmer suicides, Prakasam district superintendent of police Sidharth Kaushal has introduced an innovative programme by reaching out to drought-hit villages. As part of the friendly policing initiatives, he has started to instill confidence in family members of the farmers who committed suicide and talk to people about their sufferings.

Sidharth launched a week-long programme under Public Police Participation (PPP) initiative across all police stations in the district. Unit officers were told to identify local issues to be taken up apart from regular policing issues like crime prevention, women safety and road safety.

As part of this, cops prepared a list of villagers affected with drought. The villages were further categorised under three heads based on the severity of the drought. Speaking to TOI, Sidharth said that the farmers are in distress with drought-like situation continuing for four years in some pockets. “We have identified the affected villages but we do not know about individuals. We believe that we can prevent suicides if we can make farmers understand how their families will be affected once they commit suicide. So we took the help of experts for counselling the farmers. We have also been motivating the members of affected families to explain others about their sufferings."

Cops also organised various innovative road safety programmes.

“To lead by example, I rode my bike on the streets making people aware about the road safety and importance of wearing a helmet” SP Sidharth Kaushal said.

