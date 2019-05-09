Power and Telecommunication facilities begin to improve in Cyclone affected Puri and Bhubaneswar

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), under the Cabinet Secretary Sh. P. K. Sinha today again reviewed the rescue and relief measures in the cyclone “FANI” affected areas of Odisha with the senior officials of State Government and Central Ministries/Agencies concerned.

Odisha Government informed that situation in 8 out of total 9 affected districts has improved and Power and Telecom services are gradually picking up in the worst affected areas of Puri and Bhubaneswar. About 3500 gang men are engaged in restoration of power transmission lines, sub-stations etc. and more workers would also be arriving from West Bengal and Telengana. Land line telephone services in Puri have started functioning andBSNL and other Telecom Service Providers have also somewhat improved their mobile services. The State Government, in coordination with Centre, has prepared a detailed plan identifying priority areas for restoration of power and telecom facilities in Puri and Bhubaneswar. Water supply in urban and rural areas has been restored to a large extent with the help of Diesel Generator sets.

Odisha Government also informed that additional financial assistance of Rs 1,000 Crores released by the Centre, had been received by them.

Department of Telecommunications is coordinating with the State Government and all telecom service providers to implement the priority plan for quick restoration of mobile and internet services in the affected areas of Odisha.

While banking services have also resumed in Puri, non availability of Power and Telecom connectivity was hampering the functioning of some ATMs.

Railways have commenced partial operations between Khurda Road and Puri by running three Express/Mail trains on the route. Full restoration would be done by 12th May. Railways is also providing free transportation to workmen deployed for restoration of Power infrastructure.

Reviewing the relief measures, Cabinet Secretary asked concerned officials of the State and Centre to focus on implementation of the priority plans prepared for restoration of Power and Telecommunications in Puri and Bhubaneswar and monitor progress on a day-to-day basis. On the request of Odisha, he further directed that a central team may visit Odisha soon to assess the extent of damage caused by Cyclone “FANI”.

Chief Secretary and other senior officers of Odisha participated in the NCMC Meeting through Video Conference. Senior Officers fromMinistries ofHome Affairs, Power, Telecommunications, Railways and NDMAalso attended the meeting.