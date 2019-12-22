22 Dec 2019

Post-Flood Kodagu Refurbishment efforts lauded by District administration

Report
from Caritas
Published on 20 Dec 2019 View Original

7 government primary schools, 20 anganwadis, and 1 primary health center were refurbished and constructed 1 anganwadi post-flood rebuilding the Kogadu program in Karnataka.

Additional 10 anganwadis were given learning materials like colour cups, beads, puzzle, threading board, Chapati roller, geometry tray, sandpaper tracing number, clock, number & alphabet board for transports, fruits, vegetables, and pet animals. Apart from this, 7 Row Bead Frame, Red rings joker, slates wit lines & squares, Stereognostic Bag: 3D Shapes were provided to the children.

Caritas India along with the United Way Bengaluru, a not-for-profit organization came forward to support this initiative in Kodagu. As a humanitarian response, the rehabilitation program supported the repair of houses, anganwadis, primary government schools, and primary health centers.

Kodagu flood 2018 was an unexpected incident and still, so many people are finding difficult to come from the trauma as they have lost houses, crops, lands, etc. Moreover, the government couldn’t do much with the political game and other factors. However, on humanitarian ground, it is the responsibility of non-governmental organizations to support the needy families, public institutions. Keeping this in mind, Caritas India ventured into the rehabilitation programs such as repair of houses, anganwadis, primary government schools, and primary health centers. United Way Bengaluru (UWB), a not-for-profit organization came forward to support Caritas India.

Then, Caritas India made an agreement with two local partner organizations, ODP-Mysuru and Pragathi-Mysuru to execute the activities planned in Kodagu District.

Wells Fargo, an American multinational financial services company donated its CSR funds to UWB to construct a new anganwadi in Kodagu District. Caritas India facilitated to rebuild the construction of fully damaged anganwadi through her local partner, ODP Mysuru and Thyagaraj Colony in Madikeri City.

Ms. Anis Kanmani Joy, Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu District inaugurated the building and appreciated the efforts made by all the four NGOs. She also lauded the quality of work of the new building and honored all the NGOs, including Caritas India and other CSR partners during this event.

Ms. Arundati, Deputy Director for Women & Child Development Department, Rev. Fr. C. Rayappa, Vicar General of Diocese of Mysuru, Mr. David Kumar, General Manager of UWB, Mr. Sharanappa, Director of Pragathi Organization, Rev. Fr. Alex Prashanth Sequeira, Director of ODP, Mr. Shrinivas, DDM, NABARD, Mr. Sujay Manjappa, Representative from Lam Research were present for the function.

3M, Akamai, ALSTOM, AMAT, APOTEX, GE, KPMG, LAM RESEARCH, NORTHERN TRUST, SAN ENGINEERING, and Wells Fargo were some of the corporates supported this programme their CSR funds.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.