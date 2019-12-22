Post-Flood Kodagu Refurbishment efforts lauded by District administration

7 government primary schools, 20 anganwadis, and 1 primary health center were refurbished and constructed 1 anganwadi post-flood rebuilding the Kogadu program in Karnataka.

Additional 10 anganwadis were given learning materials like colour cups, beads, puzzle, threading board, Chapati roller, geometry tray, sandpaper tracing number, clock, number & alphabet board for transports, fruits, vegetables, and pet animals. Apart from this, 7 Row Bead Frame, Red rings joker, slates wit lines & squares, Stereognostic Bag: 3D Shapes were provided to the children.

Caritas India along with the United Way Bengaluru, a not-for-profit organization came forward to support this initiative in Kodagu. As a humanitarian response, the rehabilitation program supported the repair of houses, anganwadis, primary government schools, and primary health centers.

Kodagu flood 2018 was an unexpected incident and still, so many people are finding difficult to come from the trauma as they have lost houses, crops, lands, etc. Moreover, the government couldn’t do much with the political game and other factors. However, on humanitarian ground, it is the responsibility of non-governmental organizations to support the needy families, public institutions. Keeping this in mind, Caritas India ventured into the rehabilitation programs such as repair of houses, anganwadis, primary government schools, and primary health centers. United Way Bengaluru (UWB), a not-for-profit organization came forward to support Caritas India.

Then, Caritas India made an agreement with two local partner organizations, ODP-Mysuru and Pragathi-Mysuru to execute the activities planned in Kodagu District.

Wells Fargo, an American multinational financial services company donated its CSR funds to UWB to construct a new anganwadi in Kodagu District. Caritas India facilitated to rebuild the construction of fully damaged anganwadi through her local partner, ODP Mysuru and Thyagaraj Colony in Madikeri City.

Ms. Anis Kanmani Joy, Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu District inaugurated the building and appreciated the efforts made by all the four NGOs. She also lauded the quality of work of the new building and honored all the NGOs, including Caritas India and other CSR partners during this event.

Ms. Arundati, Deputy Director for Women & Child Development Department, Rev. Fr. C. Rayappa, Vicar General of Diocese of Mysuru, Mr. David Kumar, General Manager of UWB, Mr. Sharanappa, Director of Pragathi Organization, Rev. Fr. Alex Prashanth Sequeira, Director of ODP, Mr. Shrinivas, DDM, NABARD, Mr. Sujay Manjappa, Representative from Lam Research were present for the function.

3M, Akamai, ALSTOM, AMAT, APOTEX, GE, KPMG, LAM RESEARCH, NORTHERN TRUST, SAN ENGINEERING, and Wells Fargo were some of the corporates supported this programme their CSR funds.