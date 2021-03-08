The policies that empower women: empirical evidence from India’s National Rural Livelihoods Project

Executive summary

Emanating from theoretical models of household decision-making that demonstrate how improvements in women’s opportunities can enhance their bargaining power, and bolstered by empirical evidence that supports this view, government programmes are increasingly being targeted to women. Of these, programmes that promote and develop savings and loan groups that offer women opportunities to save, access credit and enhance their incomes are amongst the most popular. These policies build on the premise that improvements in a woman’s financial standing will improve her status within the household, helping to redress social norms that adversely affect her choices, opportunities and welfare. Evaluations of many of these programmes, however, suggest mixed results. A significant set of studies finds no impact from micro-finance or self-help groups (SHGs) on measures of women’s decision-making role within the household, while others find positive effects. In this paper, we advance and test one hypothesis explaining these mixed results: the loan amounts that such groups generally offer may be too small to impact women’s decision-making unless the programme is sustained over a longer period of time. Large infusions of funds can, however, have a significant impact, both on indices of women’s decision-making and on economic outcomes. Our empirical work, conducted in 2019, utilises a large household data set covering eight of India’s major states to evaluate the impact of India’s National Rural Livelihoods Project (NRLP), a flagship programme of the government’s Ministry of Rural Development intended to enhance women’s livelihoods through a federation of community institutions with SHGs at the lowest level. The data set was designed to exploit the phasing of NRLP across blocks of the country and, within blocks, across villages.

The considerable variation in SHG age and characteristics in the sample generates corresponding variation in the programme inputs provided to SHGs – variation that is rarely available in studies based on pilots of programmes in a particular state. As with other such programmes, membership in an NRLP SHG requires regular savings. Loans, in early stages of the group’s life cycle, are based on the group’s accumulated internal savings. Given small monthly savings amounts, SHGs’ internal savings accumulate very slowly. In NRLP, monthly saving amounts varied from INR 10 to INR 100, with the mean in our survey sample being INR 30 and a median value of only INR 10. Correspondingly, initial loan amounts are small: the average amount borrowed by all SHG members in the first year of formation for SHGs in our sample (formed between 2012 and 2018) is just INR 1,014, with this number increasing to INR. 4,150 if the sample is confined to those who report loans. NRLP, however, promoted an institutional architecture that magnified the economic returns to members over time. This was primarily accomplished through a grant-inperpetuity to the SHG, also known as the community investment fund (CIF). These funds, on average, doubled loan sizes to individual members and substantially increased the proportion of loans used for investment purposes. We identify the effect of CIF funds on women’s decision-making by exploiting both the variation in the timing of these funds and also variation in state-level norms regarding the amount of CIF funds to be provided to each SHG. Though the central government set guidelines for the amount of CIFs to be provided to each state, the decentralised nature of the programme enabled states to independently determine funding amounts. The variation in state funding is significant, ranging from INR 30,000 to INR 110,000.

Our empirical analysis reveals that access to larger CIF funds significantly increases women’s decision-making role within the household. Our estimates suggest that additional CIF funding per SHG of INR 33,000, the amount of the difference in the mean CIF funds per SHG in high relative to low CIF states, increases the index of women’s decision-making by 2.7 percentage points. Given a sample mean score of 17 on the decision-making index, this amounts to a 16 per cent improvement in women’s bargaining weight.

Embedding our analysis within the theoretical framework on dynamic intra-household decision-making, we provide evidence that targeting loans to women matters, in that the availability of CIF funds affects expenditures over and above their effect on household savings. Our analysis also supports the hypothesis that access to small loan amounts does not have a similar effect; that is, targeting funds to women only changes behaviour if these funds are of sufficiently large size.

Our results have strong policy implications. They suggest that the policy focus on ensuring women’s financial inclusion, through access to bank accounts, savings mechanisms, and loans from SHGs and banks, needs to be complemented with a similar focus on the magnitude of funds that these institutional arrangements make available. This is particularly true of decentralised programmes, where resource-poor states may not be able to match the level of funding that is available in better-off states. In such cases, centralised intervention may help ensure the impact of the programme on women.