PM Modi undertakes aerial survey of cyclone-affected Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the damage caused by Cyclone Fani in an aerial survey of cyclone-ravaged areas of Odisha. In what was a reflection of the close co-ordination with which the Centre and state authorities worked to deal with the natural disaster.

Prime Minister was accompanied by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in the aerial survey.

Prime Minister held a review meeting with Central and State government officials and directed that restoration work be concluded expeditiously while assuring all possible help to the state.

Prime Minister announced an additional central assistance of Rs. 1,000 crore for relief works in the state and with an eye on long-term planning mooted a long-term disaster mitigation plan for all coastal states, which are vulnerable to such calamities.

Relief, restoration and rehabilitation work is gathering pace in Odisha after Cyclone Fani that made landfall on its coast on Friday left a trail of devastation in the areas affected by its ferocity.

The extremely severe cyclonic storm has claimed at least 34 lives in Odisha.

The devastation was not as severe in West Bengal but the cyclone became a political flashpoint in the state with the Prime Minister coming down heavily on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in an election rally in the state saying such is her arrogance that she did not respond to his phone calls on the cyclone.

Prime Minister lauded the relief agencies for working tirelessly in a co-ordinated fashion to minimize the loss of lives by Cyclone Fani.

He also mooted a long term disaster mitigation plan for coastal states that regularly deal with such natural disasters to help them further improve their state of preparedness and minimise the extent of damage such disasters cause.