27 Sep 2018

PM Modi calls up Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, offers support to deal with flood situation

Report
from Times of India
Published on 27 Sep 2018 View Original

By Vibor Mohan

CHANDIGARH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday evening called up Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on phone and assured support from the Centre in tackling the flood situation arising in the state due to incessant rains.

Modi enquired about the flood situation in the state, and assured him of all possible help in mitigating the situation arising out of floods and rains, according to an official spokesperson.

Briefing him, Amarinder said that he had toured the affected districts of Kapurthala and Tarn Taran and there had been significant damage to crops in areas around the Beas river.

During his visit to Sultapur Lodhi earlier during the day, the chief minister had stated that he would be approaching the Centre for funds for construction of spurs in River Beas for preventing floods in the future.

Amarinder will also meet union transport minister Nitin Gadkari to seek replacement of the existing pontoon bridges in the district with permanent ones.

