PM announces ex-gratia from PMNRF for West Bengal flood victims

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh to be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to flooding in parts of West Bengal. He also announced Rs. 50,000 to those injured.

