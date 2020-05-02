Persons with disabilities must not be left behind in COVID 19

Bhola Urang, a differently-abled from Menam village in Cachar District of Assam was somehow running his family of an ailing father and school-going daughter. He was born with undeveloped limbs but used to earn his livelihood by making bamboo baskets or doing menial jobs in people’s houses. Then India announced lockdown and whatever work he used to get stopped.

Bhola ran out of food and even the neighbours could not help them this time. He was already struggling throughout his life to meet ends and this lockdown has completely disabled his life.

World Health Organization has made it clear that younger and healthy people are much less vulnerable to serious harms. But this only raises the health aspect of COVID 19, what about the socio-economic challenges of the already vulnerable section of the society?

This Pandemic added woes to his life and come to the lockdown, it was a bolt from the blue! His pockets ran empty and the kitchen was left dry. Bhola was not even able to think of what he could do to save his family from starvation.

Caritas India’s partner, Seva Kendra Silchar (SKS) in Barak Valley of Assam supports and advocates the right of the people and working hard to continue to provide services and resources, even amid the lockdown with permission from the government authorities. The organisation is serving the poor and vulnerable in this lockdown and has been reaching out to the poorest of poor with food and hygiene kits. SKS promoted awareness on the pandemic and made sure that people follow social distancing.

Bhola’s family was shortlisted for the food kit support by SKS based on his family’s vulnerability. “Lockdown brought about the unthinkable situation in my life and I had no idea until they (SKS) came to my rescue,” said a weak-looking Bhola. “For us, it was shocking to know about Bhola’s condition,” said Sr Sherly, Chief Coordinator, SKS.

“Once we came to know about Bhola we decided to reach out to him with dry ration” shared Sr Sherly. She further added that most of the families we reached out to, faced the problem of food items primarily but we were shaken when we came to know about Bhola. SKS during its distribution provided 14 Kg rice and 2 Kg pulses to this family as a part of immediate relief which can help to sustain for at least the next two weeks.

Now, Bhola can feed his family two square a meal. SKS has supported 14,280 vulnerable population especially widows, people with disabilities, single women-headed families, etc.