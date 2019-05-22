22 May 2019

Parched state could use cloud seeding to trigger rainfall

Report
from Times of India
Published on 22 May 2019 View Original

MUMBAI: With water stocks fast drying up and forecast of a delayed monsoon, the state government is looking at cloud seeding experiments as a possible solution to enhance rainfall.

The relief and rehabilitation department has sent the proposal to the finance department for approval, after which it will be tabled before the state cabinet for clearance. Once cleared, tenders will be issued.

“After awarding the tender, many permissions are needed from the Central government and this process can take up to 45 days. So we hope to be ready by the first week of July,” said a senior official.

He further said in case monsoon is delayed or rainfall recorded till the end of June is not satisfactory, then the artificial method will be put into use. “We want to tap into the moisture-laden July clouds rather than start the process at that time and undertake experiments in August, which may not give good results,” said another official.

The BJP-led state government had conducted a similar experiment in 2015 at the cost of Rs 27 crore. Forty-seven flights were undertaken between August and November, mostly over Marathwada, which was facing a severe drought at that time. The government said the exercise led to 1,300mm rainfall.

Officials said Karnataka took to cloud seeding last year and has recorded great results. “Karnataka recorded a 28% rainfall enhancement last year,” said another official.

The state has declared drought in over 28,000 villages in the state. Recent statistics show that the state has only 14.9% water stock in dams compared with 26.7% in 2018. Marathwada has merely 3% water stock left compared with 23.52% last year. Over 4,331 villages and 9,470 hamlets currently get drinking water through 5,493 tankers. The number of villages that need tankers is rising every day.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.