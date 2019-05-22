Parched state could use cloud seeding to trigger rainfall

MUMBAI: With water stocks fast drying up and forecast of a delayed monsoon, the state government is looking at cloud seeding experiments as a possible solution to enhance rainfall.

The relief and rehabilitation department has sent the proposal to the finance department for approval, after which it will be tabled before the state cabinet for clearance. Once cleared, tenders will be issued.

“After awarding the tender, many permissions are needed from the Central government and this process can take up to 45 days. So we hope to be ready by the first week of July,” said a senior official.

He further said in case monsoon is delayed or rainfall recorded till the end of June is not satisfactory, then the artificial method will be put into use. “We want to tap into the moisture-laden July clouds rather than start the process at that time and undertake experiments in August, which may not give good results,” said another official.

The BJP-led state government had conducted a similar experiment in 2015 at the cost of Rs 27 crore. Forty-seven flights were undertaken between August and November, mostly over Marathwada, which was facing a severe drought at that time. The government said the exercise led to 1,300mm rainfall.

Officials said Karnataka took to cloud seeding last year and has recorded great results. “Karnataka recorded a 28% rainfall enhancement last year,” said another official.

The state has declared drought in over 28,000 villages in the state. Recent statistics show that the state has only 14.9% water stock in dams compared with 26.7% in 2018. Marathwada has merely 3% water stock left compared with 23.52% last year. Over 4,331 villages and 9,470 hamlets currently get drinking water through 5,493 tankers. The number of villages that need tankers is rising every day.