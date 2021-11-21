The Pandemic and Reopening Schools - Southasiadisasters.net Issue No. 196, October 2021

ABOUT THIS ISSUE

It has almost been 18 months since India announced a nationwide lockdown in March 2020 to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. As a consequence of this lockdown, schools in India have been indefinitely closed. Due to this protracted lockdown, the education outcomes of more than 320 million students in India have been adversely affected.

It is only now, that state governments are prioritising the re-opening of schools to ensure continuity of education for the country’s students. This issue of Southasiadisasters.net is titled ‘The Pandemic and Reopening Schools’, and it takes a detailed look at the impacts and implications of COVID-19 on school safety in India.

While discussing school safety amidst the pandemic, it is important to deliberate upon not just the safe re-opening of schools but also on innovative mechanisms of education delivery to the vulnerable and at-risk children in the country.

This issue of Southasiadisasters.net takes a look at all such diverse themes under the broad umbrella of school safety in India. This issue also documents the experiences of various state governments such as Assam, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh in their efforts to safely re-open schools in their respective states.

Kshitij Gupta, AIDMI, India