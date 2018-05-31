31 May 2018

Pakistan, India Agree to Observe 2003 Cease-fire Accord

Report
from Voice of America
Published on 30 May 2018 View Original

India and Pakistan have agreed to uphold a 2003 cease-fire agreement in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, ending months of back-and-forth clashes that have left dozens of people dead.

Pakistan's military announced Wednesday that the two sides had agreed to end the hostilities during talks on a special hotline.

Both sides have exchanged gunfire and artillery fire across the Line of Control that divides Kashmir between the two nuclear-armed rivals, forcing tens of thousands of civilians on the Indian side to flee their homes.

New Delhi has accused Islamabad of supporting insurgents who are fighting for Kashmiri independence or a merger with Pakistan, a charge denied by Islamabad.

India and Pakistan both claim Kashmir as its own territory, and have fought two wars over the disputed region since the split of Hindu-dominated India and Muslim-dominated Pakistan after India gained its independence from Britain in 1947.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.