Oxfam India responds to North East floods 2018

OXFAM INDIA / SANYA SODHI

Every year, low-lying areas of North East India witness heavy spell of monsoon rains. This is followed by devastating floods and landslides. For thousands of people, this means a loss of shelter, land and livelihood. This year has been no different. In the second week of June alone, over 2 lakh* people from Assam, Manipur, Tripura and Mizoram have been affected.

Flood water has washed away and damaged the homes of thousands of people in these 4 states who are now living in relief camps and makeshift shelters. They have almost no access to clean drinking water and basic sanitation facilities. Due to water logged surroundings and unavailability of toilets, people are resorting to open defecation, leading to an epidemic of water-borne diseases. This will create a second disaster for people who are already suffering.

According to media reports, 10,710 people have taken shelter in relief camps in Karimganj district, Assam and more than 3,500 families have been rendered homeless in Tripura alone.

Oxfam India along with its partner organizations is working tirelessly on ground to provide immediate support in the form of hygiene kits to the worst affected households. We need your support to provide urgent rehabilitation and long term assistance to the affected communities. Your generous donation will help save lives.

*Source: ASDMA report dated 13th June 2018