Oxfam India responds as Cyclone Fani causes destruction in Odisha

Oxfam India’s humanitarian teams are assessing the damage caused by Cyclone Fani, the worst cyclone that India has witnessed in the last 20 years.

The teams have pre-positioned stocks ready to respond with clean water, hygiene kits, emergency food security and temporary shelter support.

Pankaj Anand, director of programme and advocacy for Oxfam India said “We are focusing on work that will help people regain their income, provide clean water, prevent water borne diseases, and protect displaced people. The hygiene needs of women and girls in particular, will be one of our top priorities. After the full assessment of people’s needs, we will work to rebuild and rehabilitate in the worst affected areas.”

As per initial reports, nine people have been killed and 160 people have been injured in Odisha. Over 1.2 million people were evacuated from vulnerable districts to safer locations.

The severe cyclonic storm made landfall yesterday in the eastern Indian state of Odisha and moved to West Bengal. Oxfam India teams on the ground are reporting extensive damage to homes, crops, power and telecoms infrastructure. The situation has made it difficult to assess the full extent of damage in Odisha.

Oxfam India is coordinating with the government and working with local partners and other non-governmental organisations to ensure it provides maximum support to people affected.

