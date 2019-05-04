04 May 2019

Oxfam India responds as Cyclone Fani causes destruction in Odisha

Report
from Oxfam
Published on 04 May 2019 View Original

Oxfam India’s humanitarian teams are assessing the damage caused by Cyclone Fani, the worst cyclone that India has witnessed in the last 20 years.

The teams have pre-positioned stocks ready to respond with clean water, hygiene kits, emergency food security and temporary shelter support.

Pankaj Anand, director of programme and advocacy for Oxfam India said “We are focusing on work that will help people regain their income, provide clean water, prevent water borne diseases, and protect displaced people. The hygiene needs of women and girls in particular, will be one of our top priorities. After the full assessment of people’s needs, we will work to rebuild and rehabilitate in the worst affected areas.”

As per initial reports, nine people have been killed and 160 people have been injured in Odisha. Over 1.2 million people were evacuated from vulnerable districts to safer locations.

The severe cyclonic storm made landfall yesterday in the eastern Indian state of Odisha and moved to West Bengal. Oxfam India teams on the ground are reporting extensive damage to homes, crops, power and telecoms infrastructure. The situation has made it difficult to assess the full extent of damage in Odisha.

Oxfam India is coordinating with the government and working with local partners and other non-governmental organisations to ensure it provides maximum support to people affected.

Ends

Press Contact

For media queries and interviews, please contact Himanshi Matta, himanshi@oxfamindia.org / + 91-8860182310 at Oxfam India or Lisa Rutherford / + 44-7917 791 836 at Oxfam GB

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.