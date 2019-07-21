Oxfam India launches emergency response in flood-hit states of Assam and Bihar

Press Release | July 18, 2019

Floods and heavy rainfall have affected over 7 million people in two Indian states of Assam and Bihar. Oxfam India is providing clean drinking water, emergency shelter and hygiene kits to affected people in several districts of Assam and Bihar.

Floods have caused massive destruction in 30 districts of Assam and 12 districts of Bihar. In the coming days, Oxfam India will reach out to more than 30,000 flood-hit people in the two states.

Houses have been destroyed and many areas are submerged and inaccessible in both the states. People have lost their crops and livestock. In several parts, roads and rail networks are closed and public transport suspended. Power-supply is out and schools have been closed, as they are either submerged or converted into relief shelters. As the monsoon settles over the region and water levels continue to rise, the situation could worsen over the next few weeks.

Oxfam India has started distribution of relief material in Morigaon and Dubri districts of Assam. In the coming weeks, Oxfam India will distribute relief material in other districts of Assam and Bihar.

“We are providing clean water, distributing emergency medicines, shelter and hygiene kits to affected communities. We will put our experience and expertise on water, hygiene and sanitation into action in Assam and Bihar. It is important to ensure that people have access to safe and clean water along with toilets especially women and girls as this can prevent outbreak of diseases. We will ensure inclusive relief and recovery efforts," said Pankaj Anand, Director - Programs and Humanitarian Response at Oxfam India.

The State Governments of Assam and Bihar have set up more than 900 relief camps.

“The poorest and marginalized have been affected by floods and landslides in the two states and many are still awaiting relief material as most areas are inundated and inaccessible. We are coordinating with our local partners and will reach out to the worst affected areas to ensure that the most vulnerable sections are provided immediate support,” said Andrio Naskar, Manager - National Humanitarian Hub at Oxfam India.

During the last four years, Oxfam India has responded to more than 35 humanitarian disasters across the country and directly provided relief to nearly 1.5 million people. Oxfam India’s response is guided by the needs of the most vulnerable communities in the flood affected areas.

