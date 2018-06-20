Oxfam India launches emergency response in flood affected states of North-East region

Following a rapid assessment in the four flood and landslide affected states of North East—Oxfam India has launched its emergency response in Assam, Manipur and Tripura. Oxfam India will soon launch its humanitarian response in Mizoram.

According to government sources, over 0.6 million people are affected in the four flood hit states. Karimganj and Hailakandi are the worst affected districts in Assam. While all eight districts of Tripura are reeling under floods—Unakoti is the worst hit. Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal and Bishnupur in Manipur and Kolasib, Mamit and Lunglei in Mizoram are other worst hit areas.

Oxfam India has already launched its response in Karimganj in Assam, Unakoti district in Tripura, Imphal East and Thoubal in Manipur.

Oxfam India with its partners will provide immediate humanitarian relief and also support resilience building measures to help the flood affected communities rebuild their lives.

“We are providing clean water, building toilets, distributing emergency food, medicines and creating temporary shelter in the affected areas. We will focus on building the resilience of the most vulnerable communities to the recurring floods in these areas. We need to ensure that communities are not displaced, children are not forced to stay out of school, women are not compelled to choose between a sanitary pad and food for their families, and the marginalized are not further pushed into poverty,” said Oxfam India Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Behar.

During the last four years, Oxfam India has responded to more than 35 humanitarian disasters across the country and directly provided relief to nearly 1.2 million people.

Last year, Oxfam India reached out to over 19200 most vulnerable households across five states—Assam, Manipur, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat.

Oxfam India’s response is guided by the needs of the most vulnerable communities in the flood affected areas.

“Our interventions are tuned to address the special needs of the most vulnerable sections of the community including women, adolescent girls, children, elderly and differently abled people. We are driven by the objectives of saving lives and livelihoods of the flood affected people and enable them to build their own resilience to face future disasters,” said Oxfam India Humanitarian Lead Andrio Naskar.

Oxfam India is undertaking an assessment and will launch its response soon in Hailakandi district of Assam and Kolasib, Mamit and Lunglei districts of Mizoram.

The State Governments have set up around 500 relief camps. Oxfam India seeks to reach around 16000 most vulnerable households in the flood affected states.

