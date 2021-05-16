Operational Update: Second Charter Flight Arrives in India; Nearly 300 Shipments Sent Globally Over Past Week

Over the past seven days, Direct Relief has delivered 516 shipments of requested medical aid to 47 U.S. states and territories and 14 countries worldwide.

The shipments contained 7.8 million defined daily doses of medications, including chronic disease medications, cancer and rare disease treatments, antibiotics, hygiene products, prenatal vitamins, personal protective gear, and other requested medical aid.

A second charter of donated medical aid departed Saturday and has since touched down in Delhi, India, via FedEx, and contained 1.8 million KN95 masks, additional oxygen concentrators and other medical aid for medical facilities in the country.

The flight follows a May 8 charter, which contained more than 3,400 oxygen concentrators, converters and nearly 265,000 KN95 masks from Direct Relief to Mumbai, where it was distributed to more than 40 hospitals across the country.

Both flights were donated, free-of-charge, by FedEx.

In the U.S., Direct Relief delivered 498 shipments weighing 33,066 pounds and containing 1.1 million doses of medications.