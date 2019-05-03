Odisha to shut down as Fani nears

Minati Singha & Sujit kumar bisoyi

BHUBANESWAR: Apart from the massive evacuation efforts for cyclone Fani that’s set to hit Odisha on Friday monring, the state government has appealed to the public to remain indoors and not to come out till the storm passes over.

All educational institutions, commercial establishments, shops and offices will remain closed on Friday morning while movement of vehicles has been restricted. “The state government is fully prepared to tackle the cyclone. Each life is precious for us,” chief minister Naveen Patnaik said, appealing to the people not to panic.

According to the India Meteorology Department (IMD) forecast at 5.30pm on Thursday, the cyclone lay centred at about 275 km south-southwest of Puri.

District officials have identified 117 and 107 probable flood inundation villages under Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers respectively, if they receive more than 1 lakh cusecs of flood water. People from these villages would be evacuated.

The entire state administration is on its toes to minimise the damage and loss of lives in the impending calamity. Patnaik held a series of meetings with district collectors and senior officials and was briefed on the state’s preparedness. He also asked top executives of telecom operators to ensure immediate restoration of telecommunication lines in the aftermath of the disaster.

The government has set up 4,852 cyclone and flood shelters, where evacuees have been provided with food. As many as 604 women, who are at advanced stages of pregnancy, have been shifted to maternal care centres. The health department has formed 302 rapid response teams comprising health officials to provide first aid to affected persons.

Three Navy ships — Sahyadri, Ranvir and Kadmatt — have been kept ready with relief material and medical teams so that they can become the first responder and commence rescue operation as soon as the cyclone crosses the coast. Additional relief material, medical teams and diving squads have been shifted from Visakhapatnam to Odisha by road on Thursday to augment the rescue efforts.