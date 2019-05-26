Odisha FANI cyclone Assessment Report

Introduction

Indian Red Cross society National headquarters deployed the Assessment Team to the state of Odisha on 8th May for assessing the needs of the extremely severe cyclone Fani affected population; following is the details of the situation Report and Assessment Report

Brief situation report -

Situation Report on Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm – ‘FANI’ The extremely severe cyclonic storm FANI in the bay of Bengal had landfall on Odisha coast onrd May 2019 between Gopalpura and Chandbali around Puri district with the wind speed of 200kmph,storm surge of 1.5 meters with heavy to very heavy rainfall resulting in to extensive severe damage in 4 districts.

Impact/ Extent of Damage: (Information received so far)

14 Districts affected namely Angul, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Ganjam,

Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Khordha, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh and Puri.

Out of it Puri, Cuttack, Kendrapara and Jagatsinpur are extremely affected.

159 no. of Blocks affected. 52 no. of ULBs affected.

18168 Number of Villages affected.

16.53 million Approx (1,65,30,900) Population affected. (About 36% of total population of Odisha)

5,08,467 Houses damaged

Livestock Affected: 87,78,420 (LA- 24,41,440; SA-9,89,174; Poultry-53,47,806)

Livestock Casualty: 37,33,079 (LA- 2210, SA-2488, Poultry- 37,28,381)

43 no. of Human Casualty have been reported so far (district wise details given below)

District Casualty Reported 1 Puri 21 2 Kendrapada 03 3 Mayurbhanj 04 4 Jajpur 04 5 Cuttack 06 6 Khordha 05 Total 43.

Damage to electric infrastructure 05 Nos. 400 KV towers, 27 Nos. of 220 KV towers, 21 Nos. 130 KV towers have been damaged in the cyclone. 04 numbers of 220 KV Grids at Chandaka, Bidanasi, Samagra, Mendhasala and 4 numbers of 132 KV Grid at Puri,

Nimapada, Mancheswar and Ransinghpur have been damaged. 5030 Kms. of 33 KV lines, 38613 Kms. of 11 KV lines, 64304 nos. of distribution transformers, and 79485 Kms. of LT lines damaged.

In Puri district extensive damages have occurred to kutcha houses. As per report received so far 1,89,095 no. of houses damaged in Puri. Telecom towers have been affected resulting in cellular and telephone network down in wide area. All telephone and cell phones are down in Puri district. Telephon, internet and mobile connectivity has also been severely affected in Khordha including Bhubaneswar city.