Odisha FANI cyclone Assessment Report
Introduction
Indian Red Cross society National headquarters deployed the Assessment Team to the state of Odisha on 8th May for assessing the needs of the extremely severe cyclone Fani affected population; following is the details of the situation Report and Assessment Report
Brief situation report -
Situation Report on Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm – ‘FANI’ The extremely severe cyclonic storm FANI in the bay of Bengal had landfall on Odisha coast onrd May 2019 between Gopalpura and Chandbali around Puri district with the wind speed of 200kmph,storm surge of 1.5 meters with heavy to very heavy rainfall resulting in to extensive severe damage in 4 districts.
Impact/ Extent of Damage: (Information received so far)
14 Districts affected namely Angul, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Ganjam,
Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Khordha, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh and Puri.
Out of it Puri, Cuttack, Kendrapara and Jagatsinpur are extremely affected.
159 no. of Blocks affected. 52 no. of ULBs affected.
18168 Number of Villages affected.
16.53 million Approx (1,65,30,900) Population affected. (About 36% of total population of Odisha)
5,08,467 Houses damaged
Livestock Affected: 87,78,420 (LA- 24,41,440; SA-9,89,174; Poultry-53,47,806)
Livestock Casualty: 37,33,079 (LA- 2210, SA-2488, Poultry- 37,28,381)
43 no. of Human Casualty have been reported so far (district wise details given below)
District Casualty Reported 1 Puri 21 2 Kendrapada 03 3 Mayurbhanj 04 4 Jajpur 04 5 Cuttack 06 6 Khordha 05 Total 43.
Damage to electric infrastructure 05 Nos. 400 KV towers, 27 Nos. of 220 KV towers, 21 Nos. 130 KV towers have been damaged in the cyclone. 04 numbers of 220 KV Grids at Chandaka, Bidanasi, Samagra, Mendhasala and 4 numbers of 132 KV Grid at Puri,
Nimapada, Mancheswar and Ransinghpur have been damaged. 5030 Kms. of 33 KV lines, 38613 Kms. of 11 KV lines, 64304 nos. of distribution transformers, and 79485 Kms. of LT lines damaged.
In Puri district extensive damages have occurred to kutcha houses. As per report received so far 1,89,095 no. of houses damaged in Puri. Telecom towers have been affected resulting in cellular and telephone network down in wide area. All telephone and cell phones are down in Puri district. Telephon, internet and mobile connectivity has also been severely affected in Khordha including Bhubaneswar city.
Summer crops, orchards, plantations devastated in a large scale.
1031 number of public health facilities (MC & H/ DHH/ SDH/ CHCs/ PHCs/ Sub-Centers) damaged.
5244 number of Primary School Buildings and 1547 number of secondary school buildings damaged.
980.69 km. of River/ Saline Embankments have been damaged.
50% of the plants have been damaged in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Jajpur.
29 no. of breaches and 218 no. of Bridge damaged and 04 no. of Bridge washed away.
3290 no. of Community Lift Irrigation Projects have been damaged in Puri, Khordha,
Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada and Nayagarh.
In fisheries sector, 6390 no. of Traditional Marine Fishing Boats, 7240 no. of Nets, 279 no. of fish ponds of area 66.92 Ha., 3 nos. of fishing harbours, 06 no. of fish landing centres, 05 no. of fish farms, building and other infrastructures have been fully/ partially damaged.
152985.40 Ha. of agriculture area have been affected.
About 9 lakhs trees have been uprooted inside forest and sanctuary areas. More than 5 lakh trees outside the forest area have been uprooted/ severely damaged.