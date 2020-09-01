Odisha: 14.5 lakh people in 20 districts affected by floods

About 14.5 lakh people in 3256 villages in 20 districts have been affected by the floods so far. As flow of water from Chattisgarh has dropped, inflow of water into Hirakud reservoir has also dropped down. However Coastal districts of Puri Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara been severely hit.

Over 20000 people have been evacuated from low lying areas,even as 2.65 lakh people in 340 villages remain marooned.

As per preliminary assessment,as many as 10,382 villages have been damaged.

Death toll is reported to be 17. Crop damage is estimated at 1.68 lakh hectares. There have been breaches in 32 river embankments.

Meanwhile,IMD has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in 8 districts. 15 teams of NDRF ,14 teams of ODRF and 119 teams have been deployed for rescue operations.