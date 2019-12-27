North India reels under intense cold wave

Severe cold wave conditions continue in northern India. It was freezing cold in most parts of the northern states on Christmas day, with Srinagar recording its coldest night of the season at minus 4.3 degrees Celsius that froze water supply lines at several places.

Leh town in the Union Territory of Ladakh recorded a low of minus 17.8 degrees Celsius.

Weathermen say Ladakh will remain dry and cold for the next week. Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' - the 40-day harshest period of the winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum temperature drops considerably.

Cold conditions prevailed in Haryana and Punjab as well and is likely to continue for the next two days. On Wednesday, Narnaul was the coldest recorded place in Haryana at 3.2 degrees Celsius. Haryana government has Meanwhile ordered closure of schools today in view of intense cold.

Ladakh is reeling under severe cold weather conditions, maximum temperatures are continuously recorded at sub-zero and the minimum mercury levels are varying from minus-17 to minus-29 degrees Celsius.

Drass is living upto its reputation of being the world's second coldest habitation, with maximum temperature at minus-12.3 and the minimum at minus-29 degrees Celsius.

Weathermen say that Ladakh will remain dry and cold for the next week.

People prefer to remain indoors near a heat source to beat the cold.

Due to road closure, fresh vegetables flown from Delhi or Chandigarh are going beyond the reach of some people.

Delhi woke up to a chilly morning today as a severe cold wave swept through entire northern India.

Due to a gap of about 10 day in two Western Disturbances, Delhi-NCR has witnessed a gradual dip in the temperature.

However, with next Western Disturbance expected to arrive by December 31, Delhi might experience intensified cold waves in the coming days.

The Capital, which is experiencing the longest cold wave in December in 22 years, recorded a "severe" cold day on Tuesday with the maximum temperature dropping to 12.7º Celsius, nine degrees below normal.

According to IMD, severe cold accompanied by fog is expected in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan today. The weather office said thundershowers are expected at some places in the plains and low hills of Himachal Pradesh.