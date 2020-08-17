No significant change in Bihar flood situation

There is no significant change in flood situation in Bihar, though the water level of most of the rivers flowing in the state is either receding or is stable.

According to the Disaster Management Department, a population of 81.44 lakh spread over 1310 panchayats in 130 blocks of 16 districts is reeling under floods of various rivers and its tributaries.

So far, 25 people have lost their lives in flood-related accidents.

Among them, 11 people have died in Darbhanga. While six people have died in Muzaffarpur, 4 in West Champaran, 3 in Madhubani, 2 in Saran and 1 each in Samastipur and Saharsa.

10 relief camps are being run in flood affected areas, in which more than twelve and a half thousand people are living.

Apart from this, cooked food is being provided to more than 5.85 lakh people through 723 community kitchens.

Currently, the Gandak, Budhi Gandak, Bagmati and Kosi rivers remain above the danger mark in many places, but the water level of most of them is decreasing.

The Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall in Bihar for the next 2 days.