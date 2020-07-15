No respite from flood fury in Assam

In Assam, all the major rivers including the Brahmaputra are in spate. Flood water caused major damages to infrastructures including embankments and destroyed crops.

Nearly 22 lakh people are affected due to surging water in 22 districts. 45,000 people are shifted to relief camps. 95 percent areas of the Kaziranga national park are under water.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister Rameshwar Teli and Water Resource Minister Keshab Mahanta are visiting flood and erosion hit Jonai on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister will hold 2 review meetings at Jonai , 1 with Water Resource department and the other with Dhemaji district administration.