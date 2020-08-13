No improvement in Bihar flood situation

There is no improvement in flood situation in Bihar as the flood water has entered in 11 more panchayats. In all, a population of 77 lakh spread over 1,271 panchayats in 16 districts are reeling under intense floods.

The worst affected districts are Darbhanga, Samastipur, Saharsa, Muzaffarpur and East Champaran. As many as 24 people and 69 cattle have lost their lives in current flood fury.

The water discharge from Kosi and Gandak Barrages has increased. More than 1.72 lakh Cusec discharge was recorded at Gandak barrage today. This has caused more inundation in already flood affected districts of East Champaran , Darbhanga, and Samastipur.

As many as 33 NDRF and SDRF teams are engaged in rescue and relief work. Around 9 lakh people are being provided with cooked food, through 1211 community kitchen. Around 12,000 people are living in 7 relief camps.

An ex-gratia of Rs 6000 per family has been distributed to 6.72 lakh flood-affected families through Direct Transfer of Benefit (DBT).

The rivers Kosi, Bagmati, Kamla Balan, and Parman are above the danger mark at many places. The river Ganga is also on rise in Bihar, but is below the danger mark at all places.

The Met office has predicted heavy rainfall at some places in the river catchment areas of Nepal and Bihar and light to moderate rainfall at some places during next 48 hours.