Nitish Kumar reviews Bihar government's preparedness for floods

PATNA: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Wednesday reviewed his government’s preparedness for potential flood and drought situations in the state and asked the officials to take necessary steps to minimize the consequences of any of the two calamities.

“Whether it be flood or drought, we should be mentally prepared to face both situations," CM said after taking feedback from disaster management and other departments about their preparedness during a meeting held at ‘Nek Samvad’ hall at the CM residence here.

Referring to Ganga floods in 2016 when maximum districts situated alongside river Ganga including the diara area of Patna district were badly affected, CM asked the officials to be alert for proper maintenance and strengthening of ‘Patna Town Protection Wall’ which is spread from Golghar to Danapur.

CM also took stock of the preparedness done by different district magistrates (DMs) at the district level, through video conferencing, and asked them to complete all preparations to meet the challenges of floods latest by June 30.

He asked the DMs to store necessary items and make full-proof arrangements after holding district-level review meeting with all related departments in the districts.

CM further directed the principal secretary/secretary In-charge of districts to visit their allotted districts within a week and ensure that the DMs have made all necessary preparedness for flood or drought there.

He said, “The IMD has forecasted possibility of good monsoon in Bihar this year and I pray that their forecast proves correct.”

Earlier, principal secretary (disaster management) Pratyay Amrit gave a power-point presentation before the CM about the department’s preparedness for floods across the state.

Water resources minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, agriculture minister Prem Kumar, Road Construction minister Nand Kishore Yadav, disaster management minister Dinesh Chandra Yadav, Health minister Mangal Pandey, PHED minister Vinod Narayan Jha, rural works minister Shailesh Kumar, chief secretary Dipak Kumar and heads of several departments were present at the meeting.