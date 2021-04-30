New Zealand responds to COVID-19 crisis in India

HON NANAIA MAHUTA

New Zealand is providing support to India in response to the devastating COVID-19 situation facing the country, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced today.

“We stand in solidarity with India at this difficult time, and commend the tireless efforts of India’s frontline medics and healthcare workers who are working hard to save lives,” said Nanaia Mahuta.

“Aotearoa will contribute NZ $1 million to the International Federation of the Red Cross to assist India while they respond to the current surge in COVID-19 cases.”

The International Federation of the Red Cross is working directly with the local Indian Red Cross Society to provide oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators, and other crucial medical supplies. The IFRC is also scaling up emergency operations across India by providing an intensified ambulance and blood service, and distributing personal protective equipment and hygiene kits to communities in need.

“We believe a contribution to an international organisation that has a reputation for delivery is the most practical assistance we can make to India at this time,” said Nanaia Mahuta.

“This is a distressing and challenging time for the people of India and we will work alongside the international community as we work to combat the debilitating impact of COVID-19 on the health of our people.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and stand ready to assist the Indian government. We extend our deepest sympathies to the whānau and friends of those who have had their lives cut short by this terrible virus,” said Nanaia Mahuta.

