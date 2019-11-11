11 Nov 2019

NDRF deploys 16 teams to deal with cyclonic situation in West Bengal, Odisha

from Times of India
Published on 09 Nov 2019

ANI

NEW DELHI: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Friday deployed 16 teams to deal with the cyclonic situation in West Bengal and Odisha.

"To deal with the cyclone situation, the NDRF has deployed 10 teams with six of them in Kakdwip, Namkhana, Digha, Sandeshkhali, Howrah, Hoodhly, and four teams have been deployed in Sagar islands," the NDRF said in a statement.

"One team each is deployed at Balasore, Jajapur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Puri, and Jagatsinghpur. 11 other teams ahve been put on alert at the NDRF headquarters. Two teams have been kept at standby in Andaman and Nicobar islands in Port Blair," added the NDRF.

Earlier today, the IMD said that 'Cyclone Bulbul' formed over the Bay of Bengal has intensified and is set to head towards West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts.

