NCMC meets for the 3rd time to review Relief and Restoration work in the aftermath of Cyclone ‘Bulbul’ over West Bengal and Odisha

A meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), was held today at the Cabinet Secretariat, New Delhi, to review Relief and Restoration work in the aftermath of Cyclone ‘Bulbul’ over West Bengal and Odisha.

West Bengal reported 7 human casualties, damages to about 1 lakh houses and standing crops. While electricity has been restored, telecom services are expected to be restored shortly. While no human casualty was reported from Odisha, there has been extensive damage to standing crops in over 2 lakhs hectares. Power and water supply have been restored barring a few areas where services are expected to be resumed by tomorrow evening.

The NCMC assured all central assistance in terms of additional stocks of food items, drinking water, health services as well as restoration of telecom and power services. Central teams would be visiting the affected areas in both states within this week to take stock of the damages. Both the states indicated that they are carrying out detailed assessment after which they may seek specific central assistance, if required.

It may be recalled that IMD had provided regular and timely alerts on a sustained basis about the Cyclone to the States. Concerned Central agencies including NDRF, Coast Guard etc have been fully involved in rescue and relief operations.

Senior officers of the Ministries of Home, Defence, Power, Telecommunications, Agriculture and Cooperation, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Food Processing Industries, Health & Family Welfare as well as those from NDRF and NDMA attended the meeting. Senior officers from West Bengal and Odisha participated in the meeting through Video Conference.