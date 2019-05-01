01 May 2019

Naval Ships and Aircraft Standby for Rescue and Relief Ops as ‘FANI’ expected to Cross Odissa Coast

Ministry of Defence

As the Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm, ‘FANI’ which is about 430 km South-South East of Vishakhapatnam and about 680 km South-South West of Puri (Odisha) as on 05:30 AM on 01 May 19, Eastern Naval Command(ENC) is closely monitoring the movement of the Cyclonic Storm. The Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm is likely to move North West Wards during next 12 hours and thereafter recurve North-North East direction and expected to cross Odisha Coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali, South of Puri around 03 May afternoon with maximum sustained wind speeds of 175-185 kmph gusting to 205 kmph.

Ships at Visakhapatnam are standing by with relief material for immediate deployment to the most affected areas to undertake Humanitarian Aid Distress Relief (HADR) operation. Diving and medical teams are also kept ready augmenting rescue and relief efforts in Andhra Pradesh and Odissa. Naval aircraft are kept ready at Naval Air Stations, INS Dega and INS Rajali to undertake aerial survey of the most affected areas, casualty evacuation and air drop of relief material as required by the State Administration.

