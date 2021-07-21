National Disaster Management Authority - A Protocol for Early warning dissemination on Thunderstorm and lightning (July 2021)

1. Introduction

Thunderstorm and lightning have emerged as major weather hazards in recent years and have affected different parts of the country. Lightning and Thunderstorms are extremely short term phenomenon. The lightning strikes are instantaneous and it hits within flash of seconds. Thus , it gives very little time to an individual react .These severe weather events cause extensive structural damages, destruction of crops, uprooting of trees and casualties. Every year about 2,500 people die due to thunderstorm and lightning every year. Most of the deaths happen in rural areas and in open spaces or in agricultural fields. There is a need to develop an effective early warning dissemination protocol to minimize the loss of life.