Most vulnerable stand top priority for Caritas India Flood Relief in Maharashtra

Disaster affects everyone but the most vulnerable section of the society experience the major setback during such a humanitarian crisis. In most of the humanitarian disasters, vulnerable people usually get neglected due to their poorer health, lower education achievements, fewer economic opportunities and higher rates of poverty.

Following the core humanitarian standards, Caritas India identifies those people at risk and can access humanitarian assistance and are in need.

During Maharashtra Floods, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, and Solapur Districts were most affected. Caritas India has conducted the need assessment in Kohlapur and Sangli the worst affected Districts to collect information and identify the most affected villages. In Kolhapur and Sangali Districts 425 Villages were completely flooded affecting 125,000 households with 670,000 population. More than one lakh families evacuated in 210 relief camp.

Caritas India initiated the relief response with Sangli Mission society in Sangli and Sidhudurg Diocesan Development Society, Sindhurga in Kolhapur Districts. Relief team visited the affected villages and selected five most affected villages of Shirol block of Kolhapur and five Villages of Miraj block of Sangli District to provide Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WaSH) kits to 575 most affected families.

The relief operation has given special focus to the most affected victims of the flood, especially People with Disabilities (PWDs), Single Headed women and aged persons. More than 100 PWDs, 60 single-headed women families and Aged persons were provided relief materials during the distribution.

Kumar Bhujanga Kamble from Umalwad village was extensively affected by the flood. For the last 21 days, he is staying at the Umalwad Village Primary School as he has lost everything in the flood. He did not receive any support from the society but during the assessment, Caritas India has selected Kamble and provided WaSH kit.