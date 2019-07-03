03 Jul 2019

More than 30 dead after heavy rains lash India, causing several structures to collapse

Report
from Australian Broadcasting Corporation
Published on 02 Jul 2019 View Original

Monsoon rains have caused wall collapses that killed more than 30 people in India after a second day of bad weather disrupted rail and air traffic in the financial capital Mumbai, prompting officials to shut schools and offices.

Key points:
- More than 300 millimetres of rain fell over 24 hours in some areas of Mumbai
- The rain caused the collapse of several buildings, including a wall at a school
- Heavy rainfall is expected to continue, with authorities advising people to work from home

During every monsoon season, which runs from June to September, India experiences fatal incidents of building and wall collapses as rainfall weakens the foundations of poorly built structures.

On Tuesday, heavy rain brought a wall crashing down on shanties built on a hill slope in Malad, a western suburb of Mumbai, a fire brigade official said, killing at least 21 people and injuring more than 60 others.

Ten others died elsewhere in Maharashtra state, including three who were killed when a school wall collapsed in the city of Kalyan, 42 kilometres north of Mumbai.

In the nearby western city of Pune, six construction workers died in a wall collapse on Tuesday, a fire brigade official said, after a similar incident on Saturday killed 15.

Mumbai is looking to turn itself into a global financial hub but large parts of the city struggle to cope with annual monsoon rains, as widespread construction and garbage-clogged drains and waterways make it increasingly vulnerable to chaos.

More than 300 millimetres of rain fell over 24 hours in some areas of Mumbai, flooding streets and railway tracks, forcing the suspension of some suburban train services, which millions of commuters ride to work each day.

About 1,000 people stranded in low-lying areas of the city were rescued after a swollen river began to overflow, municipal authorities said.

As weather officials forecast intermittent heavy showers and isolated extremely heavy rainfall, authorities called a holiday for government offices and educational institutions.

"Rain is expected to remain intense even today," city authorities said on Twitter.

"We request you to stay indoors unless there's an emergency."

Financial markets were open on Tuesday, though trading volumes were expected to be lower than normal.

Many firms asked employees to work from home.

The main runway at Mumbai airport, India's second biggest, was closed from midnight after a SpiceJet flight overshot while landing, an airport spokeswoman said.

The secondary runway was operational, but 55 flights were diverted and another 52 were cancelled due to bad weather, she said.

In 2005, floods killed more than 500 people in Mumbai, the majority in shantytown slums home to more than half the city's population..

Australian Broadcasting Corporation:
© ABC

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.