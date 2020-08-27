Monsoon fury across the country

Central Team to visit flood affected districts in Assam. Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir and Gujarat reel under heavy rainfall. Heavy rains forecast for parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Jharkhand. Some respite from floods in Bihar.

Rivers are in spate after heavy rainfall in different parts of the country, at some places, normal life have been thrown out of gear due to floods.

In Gujarat, several parts of the state have been receiving incessant rainfall in the past few days. So far, Gujarat has received 107 percent rainfall this season. Many districts received 4 to 9 inches of rain. Abdaasa in Kutch district, rain water flooded the houses of many people in the area whereas in Junagadh, contact with many villages was lost due to heavy rains bringing people to a standstill. Meanwhile, local administration and NDRF teams are working round the clock for relief and rescue operations.

In Assam, the 6 member central team to assess the flood situation held discussions with top government officials of the state. The team sent by the Centre comprises officials from Jal Shakti Ministry, Agriculture Ministry, Highways and Road Transport Ministry and Finance Ministry. In the coming days, the Central team will assess the condition of various dams and rivers in the state, the team will visit the affected areas and will assess the overall damage done to life, property and crops due to floods. Three waves of floods have affected around 57 lakh people this year in the state.

Heavy rains wreaked havoc across Jammu region on Wednesday, causing damage to residential houses and increasing water levels of several rivers. In Rajouri also water level increased in Suktoh and Darhali rivers. This caused damage to several houses and roads in the district. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has issued a landslide warning in the hilly areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

In Bihar, there is a sigh of relief as the water level of Ganga River has seen a receding trend. But in 130 blocks of 16 districts in the state people are still facing the flood fury. Over 5000 people have taken shelter in relief camps.174 community kitchen centres have been set up to provide food to affected people. According to Meteorological Department, there has been heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of Bagmati and Adhwara rivers in Nepal, this will increase the water level in these rivers in Bihar. Ganga, Kosi ,Bagmati and Gandak are flowing above danger mark in many places.

In Rajasthan, the Monsoon is still active. So far, the state has received only 5% less rainfall than the average rainfall. Normal rainfall has been reported in 22 districts of the state while 3 districts have received above normal rainfall.

In Odisha, many places are receiving heavy to very heavy rainfall. Due to heavy rains in Jajpur and Keonjhar rivers are in spate while water logging on roads have made things more worst for people. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has said that heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur in 7 districts of the state in coming days.

The Meteorological Department has forecast very heavy rainfall over east, north and central India during the next 5 days. IMD has also issued a red warning for Odisha and for Chhattisgarh. It said a low pressure area, cyclonic circulation over North Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood is very likely to move west-north westwards during the period as it issued a red for Odisha and Chhattisgarh.