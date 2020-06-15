Monsoon covers most parts of Maharashtra; Gujarat receives widespread rains

Southwest monsoon has entered Maharashtra and Bihar after covering entire Odisha and Jharkand. According to IMD Southwest monsoon covered entire Maharashtra state today. Many parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai received rainfall on Saturday.

Monsoon has already covered most parts of Konkan, Marathwada and Vidarbha. The Colaba weather station in Mumbai recorded 1.5 mm rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Saturday, while the Santacruz bureau recorded 2.1 mm rainfall during the same period.

Monsoon has also entered Bihar. Bhagalpur, Purnea and Katihar districts experienced monsoon rains. This is the earliest entry of Monsoon in the state in over a decade. Araria, Kishanganj, Katihar, Bhagalpur and Banka districts are likely to receive rainfall today. The intensity of downpour is likely to intensify from tomorrow. According to met department Bihar is expected to get 96 percent rainfall this year.

Monsoon has covered all parts of Jharkhand, two days ahead of its schedule this year. It entered the state through Jamshedpur on Friday. Almost entire state is expected to experience rain during the next five days.

Director of Meteorological Department in Ranchi, Dr. SD Kotal said that due to the low pressure area caused by cyclonic storm 'Amphan' in Bay of Bengal, monsoon has reached Jharkhand two days ahead of its schedule. He said that the southwest monsoon reached Kerala on June 1 this year and entered the state on Friday via Odisha and West Bengal and on Sunday it knocked over almost the entire state of Jharkhand including the state capital Ranchi.

Kotal told that due to monsoon, there is a possibility of heavy cloud cover and moderate to heavy rainfall in the entire Jharkhand for the next five days. According to the Meteorological Department, light to moderate rainfall was recorded at many places in the state due to the monsoon in the last 24 hours. Due to the change in weather for last two days, people in almost every part of the state have got relief from the rising heat waves.

During the last 24 hours, the average maximum relative humidity has also been recorded as 95 percent in the state. According to the Meteorological Department, monsoon has been activated completely in East Singhbhum, Seraikela Kharsawan, West Singhbhum, Simdega, Khunti, Ranchi, Ramgarh, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Jamtara, Deoghar, Dumka, Godda, Pakur, Sahibganj, Gumla, Hazaribagh and Giridih districts of the state.

In Odisha, monsoon covered all 30 districts. Met office said, the movement of the monsoon was facilitated to a great extent by a low-pressure area formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal. According to the IMD forecast, the monsoon this year is likely to be normal in Odisha. Farming activities are expected to get a boost with normal monsoon rain.

Meanwhile, the low-pressure area over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining coastal Odisha and neighbourhood have become less marked.