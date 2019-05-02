02 May 2019

Model code of conduct relaxed for drought relief

Report
from Times of India
Published on 02 May 2019 View Original

MUMBAI: The chief election commission on Wednesday agreed to relax the model code of conduct to implement drought-related work, a day after a request from chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Fadnavis will chair a cabinet meeting on Thursday to discuss drought relief and review security in the state after the Naxal attack in Gadchiroli, in which 15 commandos and a driver were killed.

There is severe drought in the state and in some parts cattle camps and drinking water arrangements have to be made, said an official. After the meeting, guardian ministers will embark on a drought tour for ground-level assessment of the situation and gaps in the relief work, added the official.

The code of conduct will be in force till May 23, when the 2019 Lok Sabha election results will be out. All four phases of polling concluded on April 29 in Maharashtra.

