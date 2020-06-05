India + 2 more
MMC Asia 4Mi Snapshot – June 2020: The economic and psychological impacts of COVID-19 on Afghans in India and Indonesia
Attachments
This snapshot focuses on the economic and psychological impacts of COVID-19, and aims to contribute towards building a solid evidence base to inform targeted responses on the ground, as well as advocacy efforts related to the challenges facing Afghans in India and Indonesia. Information in this snapshot was collected from 18 April to 10 May, in New Delhi, India and in Jakarta and Bogor in Indonesia. 58 phone interviews were conducted in India and 68 in Indonesia.