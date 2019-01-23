23 Jan 2019

Minor among 2 killed in J&K avalanche, 2 rescued

Report
from Times of India
Published on 22 Jan 2019 View Original

By Sanjay Khajuria

JAMMU: Two people, including a minor girl, were killed while two others were rescued after an avalanche struck Kawana area of Ramban district on Tuesday afternoon. Another avalanche blocked the Jawahar Tunnel on Srinagar-Jammu national highway (NH-1A), forcing authorities to shut it down.

Police sources said the four were heading to Hijwa village from Kawana around 3pm when the avalanche struck them at Bawa Hill, about 150km from Jammu. While a 12-year-old girl from Hijwa and a 25-year-old man from Godera village were killed, two Hijwa-based women were rescued.

Ramban deputy commissioner Showkat Aijaz Bhat declared relief of Rs 4 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased.

Meanwhile, the NH-1A was shut down after an avalanche blocked both sides of the Jawahar Tunnel in Qazigund, said police. A rescue operation is on to evacuate people stranded in the tunnel. There have been no casualties.

Inclement weather has also affected the passenger ropeway and chopper service at the Vaishno Devi shrine in Trikuta Hills of Reasi district. The passenger ropeway service from Bhawan to Bhairon Ghati and Katra-Sanjhi Chat was suspended on Tuesday morning after fresh snowfall. Pilgrims have been advised to be careful on the tracks due to slippery road conditions.

