Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report regarding Flood/ Heavy rainfall in the country as on 6th August, 2022 at 1800 Hrs

excerpt

3. Cumulative loss / damage data in States / UTs is at Annexure – I

4. Deployment of NDRF: - Total 158 Teams of NDRF have been prepositioned/ deployed across the country. State/UT wise deployment is at Annexure-II.

5. Today NIL reports received from 07 States/UTs:- Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Tripura, Andaman & Nicobar, Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu and Puducherry

6. Today reports not received from 22 States/UTs:- Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattishgarh, Goa, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Chandigarh, Delhi, Lakshadweep, Ladakh and J & K.