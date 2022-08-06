Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report regarding Flood/ Heavy rainfall in the country as on 5th August, 2022 at 1800 Hrs

excerpt

3. Cumulative loss / damage data in States / UTs is at Annexure – I

4. Deployment of NDRF: - Total 156 Teams of NDRF have been prepositioned/ deployed across the country. State/UT wise deployment is at Annexure-II.

5. Today NIL reports received from 11 States/UTs:- Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Andaman & Nicobar and Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu.

6. Today reports not received from 18 States/UTs:- Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Goa, Haryana, Kerala, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Chandigarh, Delhi, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Ladakh and J & K.