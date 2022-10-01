Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report regarding Flood/ Heavy rainfall in the country as on 30/09/2022 at 1800 Hrs

Excerpt

3. Boat Capsized Incident District Dhubri, Assam: - As per report received from SEOC Assam, on 29.09.2022 an incident of boat capsized took place in channel of Brahmaputra river near Aminerchar, Dhubri Phulbari bridge, District- Dhubri, Assam. Till now 26 persons have been rescued safely and 01 person is still missing. Search and rescue operation is going on by NDRF, SDRF, BSF, DDMA, Police and local administration.

4. Cumulative loss/damage data in States / UTs is at Annexure: - I.

5. Deployment of NDRF: - Total 119 Teams of NDRF have been prepositioned/ deployed across the country. State/UT wise deployment is at Annexure- II.

Today NIL reports received from 20 States/UTs:- Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andaman & Nicobar, Dadra Nagar Haveli & Daman Diu and Puducherry.

Today reports not received from 14 States/UTs:- Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, West Bengal, Chandigarh, Delhi, Lakshadweep, Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir.

