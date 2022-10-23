Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report regarding Flood/ Heavy rainfall in the country as on 22/10/2022 at 1800 Hrs

Excerpt

A cyclonic circulation lies over north Andaman Sea and neighborhood :

A Low Pressure Area over north Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of south Andaman Sea & Southeast Bay of Bengal with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 Km above mean sea level persists. It is very likely to move west northwestwards and concentrate into a Depression over east central & adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal around 22nd October and into a Deep Depression on 23rd October. Subsequently, it is very likely to recurve northwards and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over west central & adjoining east central Bay of Bengal by 24th October. Thereafter, it is likely to move gradually northeastwards and reach near West Bengal - Bangladesh coasts on 25th October, skirting Odisha coast.

